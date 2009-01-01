|
My first ski / JS550 with a hole in the hull and no spark
So I just bought this 1988 Kawasaki JS550 (my first ski) today. 120/120 compression, rebuilt carb, Ocean Pro ride plate, Tsunami bilge pump. Other than that all stock. I bring it home and crank it over and no spark. So at this point I am not sure where to start. I pulled off the cover of the ebox that houses the wires from the flywheel area (round cover with 2 bolts on ebox) and found some white corrosion gunk. The stator and flywheel area look clean from the access plug so I don't think moisture ran down the wires into that area. I would have to imagine that the lack of spark would be from the ebox somewhere. But It very well could be the stator or exciter coil. So I am stuck there. Don't want to have to tear off more than I have to...
Then I search around the hull some more and find a pleasant surprise.IMG_2965.JPG
A nice little hole in the bottom of the rear crown in the hull (p.o really must've needed that bilge)
I have no idea how to fix fiberglass or what I should do for that hole.
Any feedback on either the electrical or the hole problem would be really appreciated.
Thanks guys.
