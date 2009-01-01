Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My first ski / JS550 with a hole in the hull and no spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Midwest Posts 7 My first ski / JS550 with a hole in the hull and no spark So I just bought this 1988 Kawasaki JS550 (my first ski) today. 120/120 compression, rebuilt carb, Ocean Pro ride plate, Tsunami bilge pump. Other than that all stock. I bring it home and crank it over and no spark . So at this point I am not sure where to start. I pulled off the cover of the ebox that houses the wires from the flywheel area (round cover with 2 bolts on ebox) and found some white corrosion gunk. The stator and flywheel area look clean from the access plug so I don't think moisture ran down the wires into that area. I would have to imagine that the lack of spark would be from the ebox somewhere. But It very well could be the stator or exciter coil. So I am stuck there. Don't want to have to tear off more than I have to...

Then I search around the hull some more and find a pleasant surprise. IMG_2965.JPG

A nice little hole in the bottom of the rear crown in the hull (p.o really must've needed that bilge)

I have no idea how to fix fiberglass or what I should do for that hole.



Any feedback on either the electrical or the hole problem would be really appreciated.

Thanks guys. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules