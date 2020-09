Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Piston pin size 750 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location AZ Age 48 Posts 2 Piston pin size 750 I recently purchased a js750 motor it seems to have very small piston pins I'm not sure what it means when everybody says small pin and big pin I have come across three different pin sizes in three different 750 if anybody else has had this problem I've ordered pistons for a small pin motor and the the Piston pins are still too big for the Piston pins I have for this motor the problem is I do not know what the motor is or what it came out of but the on the block it says js750 Attached Images IMG_4827.jpg (173.5 KB, 3 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location AZ Age 48 Posts 2 Re: Piston pin size 750 One of the other motors cam from a ss sport Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

