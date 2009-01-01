Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Wave Venture 700 guidance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Texas Age 36 Posts 1 1995 Wave Venture 700 guidance Hi all, I recently purchased a '95 Wave venture 700 and it ran just fine for a few days but all the sudden started running slower. I can feel the engine pulls great and seems to hit some rpm limit and then drops to some lower rpm. After this started to happen it when I went to take the ski out of the water I hit a wake that put me in the air some and the ski died, it immediately started right back up but was weird so I babied it to the ramp. In reading the forums I am going to start with rebuilding the carbs and checking the exhaust system for any sand or debris but I am curious if I am on the right path or should I also be looking at other things? My plan is:



Rebuild the Carbs - plan to check pop off pressure as well Replace Spark plugs Check exhaust Replace fuel filter *optional* install block off plate and go to premix 40:1 *any cons to doing this*



Would you say I am on the right track? Also has anyone ever purchased the haynes online manual for this ski and is worth it if so? Appreciate any advice!



Side note the ski has roughly 140hrs original on it (previous owner hardly drove it) and I was told when I purchased it that the owner had a mechanic clean the carbs with an ultrasonic cleaner (not sure if he did a full rebuild at that time). Last edited by txaggie07; Today at 01:16 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules