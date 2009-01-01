 GTX-2 1100 Build
    Just picked up a barnfind GTX-2 1100, for around ~$2000 USD. Ski was built in 2014 but sadly shes been sitting since 2018, previous owner let it sit with water in it.
    Having issues with the top and bottom deck separating due to the fact the original owner bought the top deck and put it on a stock SXR bottom. They also used some unknown adhesive and its brittle, so i have a feeling it wont be lasting long. Anyways time for some pictures

    oKqdfB9.jpg
    dqRu8xl.jpg
    5FmsgOm.jpgH7AFTzI.jpg

    Sadly the engine ingested water before sitting so its pretty jacked up, but i have a 1100 ski i will be getting for parts.

    RXGojug.jpg



    Here is some pictures of the bond line

    OoOLycS.jpg
    5iXacnZ.jpg

    pzSKyN9.jpg

    Heres a link to the imgur gallery
    https://imgur.com/a/vJNH6aw
    More to come!
