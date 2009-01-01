Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GTX-2 1100 Build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Houston Posts 12 GTX-2 1100 Build Just picked up a barnfind GTX-2 1100, for around ~$2000 USD. Ski was built in 2014 but sadly shes been sitting since 2018, previous owner let it sit with water in it.

Having issues with the top and bottom deck separating due to the fact the original owner bought the top deck and put it on a stock SXR bottom. They also used some unknown adhesive and its brittle, so i have a feeling it wont be lasting long. Anyways time for some pictures



oKqdfB9.jpg

dqRu8xl.jpg

5FmsgOm.jpgH7AFTzI.jpg



Sadly the engine ingested water before sitting so its pretty jacked up, but i have a 1100 ski i will be getting for parts.



RXGojug.jpg







Here is some pictures of the bond line



OoOLycS.jpg

5iXacnZ.jpg



pzSKyN9.jpg



Heres a link to the imgur gallery

https://imgur.com/a/vJNH6aw

