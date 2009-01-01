|
GTX-2 1100 Build
Just picked up a barnfind GTX-2 1100, for around ~$2000 USD. Ski was built in 2014 but sadly shes been sitting since 2018, previous owner let it sit with water in it.
Having issues with the top and bottom deck separating due to the fact the original owner bought the top deck and put it on a stock SXR bottom. They also used some unknown adhesive and its brittle, so i have a feeling it wont be lasting long. Anyways time for some pictures
oKqdfB9.jpg
dqRu8xl.jpg
5FmsgOm.jpgH7AFTzI.jpg
Sadly the engine ingested water before sitting so its pretty jacked up, but i have a 1100 ski i will be getting for parts.
RXGojug.jpg
Here is some pictures of the bond line
OoOLycS.jpg
5iXacnZ.jpg
pzSKyN9.jpg
Heres a link to the imgur gallery
https://imgur.com/a/vJNH6aw
More to come!
