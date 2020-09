Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2014 kawasaki jet ski ultra LX #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Dallas Posts 2 2014 kawasaki jet ski ultra LX I am looking to buy a 2014 kawasaki. Any advice on what to look out for during inspection?



Sent from my 5085Y using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules