Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GP1200R Won't Rev Past 5k #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2006 Location Granbury, TX Age 38 Posts 993 GP1200R Won't Rev Past 5k I have been working on a buddy's '01 GP1200r. I put an SBT engine in for him and rebuilt the carbs, pump, converted to premix, D-plate, etc. about 7 years ago. The ski sat for the last 5-6 years and now I'm helping him get it running again. Here is what I have done so far:





Rebuilt all three carbs and accel pump with genuine Mikuni kits and new genuine Mikuni N&S sets. Pop off averaged about 80 psi for all three carbs. Jetting is stock (117.5H, 95L) and carb screws wer per the latest Yamaha bulletin (Mag and PTO 1.375H, 1.5L and Center 1.375H&L).

All new fluel lines (Honda black rubber OEM)

New fuel filter and check valve

New plugs

Old fuel tank sucked out and clean

Replaced the dash display with a used working unit

Blew out all cooling lines and verified flow

Inspected reeds (visually look good)

All new gaskets/O-rings where necessary (exhaust, intake etc.)

New, fresh battery



First time I put fuel in the tank and went to start it it fired right up. I took it to the lake and throttle response seemed good while I was putting through the long no-wake zone. When I goy out of the nbo-wake, I pulled the throttle and the ski would only get up to about 4-5k RPM and sounded like it was hitting the rev limiter (sputtering). I suspected the rubber apron on the fuel sender assembly was leaking and keeping the fuel tank from pressurizing. Sure enough, I put some air pressure in the tank and the sender was leaking air.



I replaced the fuel sender with a used unit and pressure tested again. Good. Holds pressure. Took the ski back out and still the same issue. Won't rev past 5k RPMS. Next thing I suspected was the YPVS servo not opening the power valves. I replaced the servo with a used unit (adjusted per the manual) and have verified it is opening when the throttle is pulled on the water. I also pulled out the middle PV cap to verify that the shaft was indeed opening up the valves. It is. Ski still won't rev past 5k. I also tested compression and it's a 117-120 in all three holes.



At this point I'm stumped and just want the ski running and out of my garage. What am I missing? SAC Racing

