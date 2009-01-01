 1981 JS440 has a bad igniter
  Today, 05:06 PM #1
    StuMiami
    1981 JS440 has a bad igniter

    Help! I am new to this forum, and so glad to find you! My name is Stuart and I am in Miami.
    My 1981 stand up has been in storage for many years. But now the grandkids want to ride!
    The unit would not start - no spark at all. We tested the CDI igniter per the service manual, and it tests bad.
    Is there anyone who knows where I might find a replacement? Or anyone who repairs these units? Or if there is a substitute igniter I could use?
    My part is marked Kokusan Denki 1U22 061H. I was told it is Kawaski part number 21119-3016.

    I'd be most appreciative of any help or suggestions!
    Stuart
    305-588-5646
  Today, 07:06 PM #2
    Brad_GSX
    Re: 1981 JS440 has a bad igniter

    Hey Stuart. I’m in Miami and may have that part you are looking for. PM me
