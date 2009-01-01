Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1981 JS440 has a bad igniter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location FL Age 74 Posts 1 1981 JS440 has a bad igniter Help! I am new to this forum, and so glad to find you! My name is Stuart and I am in Miami.

My 1981 stand up has been in storage for many years. But now the grandkids want to ride!

The unit would not start - no spark at all. We tested the CDI igniter per the service manual, and it tests bad.

Is there anyone who knows where I might find a replacement? Or anyone who repairs these units? Or if there is a substitute igniter I could use?

My part is marked Kokusan Denki 1U22 061H. I was told it is Kawaski part number 21119-3016.



I'd be most appreciative of any help or suggestions!

Stuart

Hey Stuart. I'm in Miami and may have that part you are looking for. PM me

