1981 JS440 has a bad igniter
Help! I am new to this forum, and so glad to find you! My name is Stuart and I am in Miami.
My 1981 stand up has been in storage for many years. But now the grandkids want to ride!
The unit would not start - no spark at all. We tested the CDI igniter per the service manual, and it tests bad.
Is there anyone who knows where I might find a replacement? Or anyone who repairs these units? Or if there is a substitute igniter I could use?
My part is marked Kokusan Denki 1U22 061H. I was told it is Kawaski part number 21119-3016.
I'd be most appreciative of any help or suggestions!
Stuart
305-588-5646
Re: 1981 JS440 has a bad igniter
Hey Stuart. I’m in Miami and may have that part you are looking for. PM me
