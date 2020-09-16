|
PWCToday Newbie
Ring gap on a 2007 SC 1503
Hi everyone, What is a good ring gap on my built 1503 seadoo engine? it will be studded with a 300 SC setup and 50lbs injectors.
I did a search but didn't find anything. Thanks for the help.
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Ring gap on a 2007 SC 1503
The gap now is 0.20 WSM spec sheet says .010-.018
Re: Ring gap on a 2007 SC 1503
Did you mean 0.020" or 0.20"?? If 0.020" I would think that would be ok.
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Ring gap on a 2007 SC 1503
I'm using a standard Automotive feeler gauge and it says 0.20
Originally Posted by jeatmon
Did you mean 0.020" or 0.20"?? If 0.020" I would think that would be ok.
That is the biggest one I can fit in there
