 Ring gap on a 2007 SC 1503
  Today, 02:52 PM
    gunner12
    gunner12 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie gunner12's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    46
    Posts
    19

    Ring gap on a 2007 SC 1503

    Hi everyone, What is a good ring gap on my built 1503 seadoo engine? it will be studded with a 300 SC setup and 50lbs injectors.
    I did a search but didn't find anything. Thanks for the help.
  Today, 05:22 PM
    gunner12
    gunner12 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie gunner12's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    46
    Posts
    19

    Re: Ring gap on a 2007 SC 1503

    The gap now is 0.20 WSM spec sheet says .010-.018
  Today, 05:34 PM
    jeatmon
    jeatmon is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    NC
    Posts
    245

    Re: Ring gap on a 2007 SC 1503

    Did you mean 0.020" or 0.20"?? If 0.020" I would think that would be ok.
  Today, 05:54 PM
    gunner12
    gunner12 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie gunner12's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Washington
    Age
    46
    Posts
    19

    Re: Ring gap on a 2007 SC 1503

    Quote Originally Posted by jeatmon View Post
    Did you mean 0.020" or 0.20"?? If 0.020" I would think that would be ok.
    I'm using a standard Automotive feeler gauge and it says 0.20
    That is the biggest one I can fit in there

