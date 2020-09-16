Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Ring gap on a 2007 SC 1503 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Washington Age 46 Posts 19 Ring gap on a 2007 SC 1503 Hi everyone, What is a good ring gap on my built 1503 seadoo engine? it will be studded with a 300 SC setup and 50lbs injectors.

I did a search but didn't find anything. Thanks for the help. Attached Images 20200916_134030.jpg (3.31 MB, 7 views) Last edited by gunner12; Today at 02:58 PM . Reason: image to big #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Washington Age 46 Posts 19 Re: Ring gap on a 2007 SC 1503 The gap now is 0.20 WSM spec sheet says .010-.018 #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location NC Posts 245 Re: Ring gap on a 2007 SC 1503 Did you mean 0.020" or 0.20"?? If 0.020" I would think that would be ok. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Washington Age 46 Posts 19 Re: Ring gap on a 2007 SC 1503 Originally Posted by jeatmon Originally Posted by Did you mean 0.020" or 0.20"?? If 0.020" I would think that would be ok.

That is the biggest one I can fit in there



