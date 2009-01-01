Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Display Problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Culpeper, VA Age 66 Posts 2 Display Problem I am the new owner of 1996 and 1997 ZXI 750s... they both run great but the '97 has a display issue. When the small black wire is attached the the battery and the ignition switch is turned on, the 10A main fuse burns. Looking at the wiring diagram, it goes directly to the trim control unit and then to the trim control box so I pulled the connection that leads to the trim angle sensor to troubleshoot. The fuse doesn't burn now but I still don't have any other gauges or warning lights. I looked for a replacement trim box with no success so is there something I can do to disable the trim system but still get the other gauges and warning lights?



