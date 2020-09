Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: New PWC Guy! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location Culpeper, VA Age 66 Posts 2 New PWC Guy! Just boat a couple nice Kawasaki Jet Skis... 1996 and 1997 ZXIs Will be heading to the Technical forum to ask about display issues. Glad to be aboard! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,801 Re: New PWC Guy! Welcome to the site. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) SxiPro Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules