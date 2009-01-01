Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1998 Kawisaki 1100 stx part out #1 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 54 Posts 1,303 1998 Kawisaki 1100 stx part out I will be posting pics and prices later today. bought this ski to restore. But it just missed the cut on perfection so I am parting it and cutting up the hull. just getting in to it this morning. I appears to have had a bearing failure on the front(stator) bearing. I am not sure of the condition of the cases at this point but will update. These prices are a starting point feel free to make offers. Most the prices are 30-50% cheaper than ebay. Some of the items will be posted on other sites as well in a couple days.

Stator 80.00 +ship, Multifunction gauge (works) 200.00+ ship, Cylinder and pistons 200.00+ship, Pump,impeller,driveshaft 200.00+ ship, Ebox 400.00+ship,Stop/start 50.00+ship, Throttle cable 50.00+ship, Carbs 80.00+ship ,Cases will be 100.00 ship if they are good. All the other stuff, Oil tank,mirrors,hoses,reeds,mounts,waterbox etc make offers. Seat has one partial tear. Front pad is great shape. Later I have to get busy. #2 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 54 Posts 1,303 Re: 1998 Kawisaki 1100 stx part out Cylinders are good,no broken bolts,no tool marks,all surfaces pristine. All sleeves are good no chips or cracks. Bored measure 80mm. Number 3 piston is scored, 1&2 look godd. KIMG0196.JPGKIMG0200.JPGCarbs are great no signs of any corrosion. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules