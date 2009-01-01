|
1998 Kawisaki 1100 stx part out
I will be posting pics and prices later today. bought this ski to restore. But it just missed the cut on perfection so I am parting it and cutting up the hull. just getting in to it this morning. I appears to have had a bearing failure on the front(stator) bearing. I am not sure of the condition of the cases at this point but will update. These prices are a starting point feel free to make offers. Most the prices are 30-50% cheaper than ebay. Some of the items will be posted on other sites as well in a couple days.
Stator 80.00 +ship, Multifunction gauge (works) 200.00+ ship, Cylinder and pistons 200.00+ship, Pump,impeller,driveshaft 200.00+ ship, Ebox 400.00+ship,Stop/start 50.00+ship, Throttle cable 50.00+ship, Carbs 80.00+ship ,Cases will be 100.00 ship if they are good. All the other stuff, Oil tank,mirrors,hoses,reeds,mounts,waterbox etc make offers. Seat has one partial tear. Front pad is great shape. Later I have to get busy.
Cylinders are good,no broken bolts,no tool marks,all surfaces pristine. All sleeves are good no chips or cracks. Bored measure 80mm. Number 3 piston is scored, 1&2 look godd. KIMG0196.JPGKIMG0200.JPGCarbs are great no signs of any corrosion.
