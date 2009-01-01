Heads up about the dishonest people on here trying to rip people off with a scam where they pm you to contact buddy who has parts and pull generic pics off web. Only one shot of part and press for the sale.Just dont be naive to the to good to be true deals where the guy has a new and used one.Ask questions that someone selling the part would know the answer too.Most legit people dont mind and will talk with you on the phone as well.
With that being said I want to give credit and thanks to the many folks on here who opened their stash up and sold me parts to finish projects as well as invaluable advice from their experiences and mistakes.
Theres only a few bad apples in the bunch just have an open mind to it and use good judgment when buying.