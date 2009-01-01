Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Cleaning Bendix #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2019 Location Mesa, Az Posts 109 Cleaning Bendix I'm in the process of a 750 big pin rebuild and it appears the front seal was leaking. Here is what the bendix looks like:



IMG_2136.jpg



What is the best way to clean the bendix? Simple Green, Purple Power, CLR? Also after I clean it do I need to lube it with anything? 3 in 1 oil? Thanks!

