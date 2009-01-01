|
|
-
Cleaning Bendix
I'm in the process of a 750 big pin rebuild and it appears the front seal was leaking. Here is what the bendix looks like:
IMG_2136.jpg
What is the best way to clean the bendix? Simple Green, Purple Power, CLR? Also after I clean it do I need to lube it with anything? 3 in 1 oil? Thanks!
