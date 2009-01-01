Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Bilge question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Bixby Posts 10 Bilge question This is my 1st summer as a PWC owner. I have a06 Honda F12X Aquatrax, and had some great weekends on it. My question, how does water get in the bilge? I drain the bilge every time I load it on my trailer. Sometimes there is just a little water, other times a lot more? Is it a good idea to install a pump? Should I load it on my trailer between rides, or is it ok to leave it anchored in the water during the entire day?



Thanks for any advice!!

