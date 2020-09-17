|
Resident Guru
Misc Seadoo XP/X4 720/787 Parts
Misc Seadoo xp parts for various '94-'99 720/787 models:
Good, used misc hardware, hoses, manifold, driveshaft's, electrical box, new(?) starter, complete pump with skat 16/25 impeller, two seats (one tall/one short, new Hydro turf mat set... everything you see in pics.
Done with it, need it all gone, taking up room.
All or nothing, must pick up in San Leandro, CA. $150
