Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx '92 spark plug gap problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Texas Posts 2 750sx '92 spark plug gap problem Been having a few problems with my '92 750sx lately, but this one baffles me. Has anyone ever seen this happen to a spark plug? Any ideas on what would cause it? Was running well until it stopped running on both cylinders (obviously). Tried to start it a few times and got some intermittent backfires (blew my waterbox apart), pulled the plugs on shore and found this (plugs are only a month or two old).

IMG_2532.JPG #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Texas Posts 2 Re: 750sx '92 spark plug gap problem Also, the piston did not touch it (there is nothing in the cylinder that touched it) as far as I can tell. I've had it running since then (ran well, then rough), just not sure why it happened that once.

