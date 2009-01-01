 750sx '92 spark plug gap problem
  Today, 04:32 PM #1
    fiskadrian
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Texas
    750sx '92 spark plug gap problem

    Been having a few problems with my '92 750sx lately, but this one baffles me. Has anyone ever seen this happen to a spark plug? Any ideas on what would cause it? Was running well until it stopped running on both cylinders (obviously). Tried to start it a few times and got some intermittent backfires (blew my waterbox apart), pulled the plugs on shore and found this (plugs are only a month or two old).
    IMG_2532.JPG
  Today, 04:34 PM #2
    fiskadrian
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Texas
    Re: 750sx '92 spark plug gap problem

    Also, the piston did not touch it (there is nothing in the cylinder that touched it) as far as I can tell. I've had it running since then (ran well, then rough), just not sure why it happened that once.
