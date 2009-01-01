|
|
-
750sx '92 spark plug gap problem
Been having a few problems with my '92 750sx lately, but this one baffles me. Has anyone ever seen this happen to a spark plug? Any ideas on what would cause it? Was running well until it stopped running on both cylinders (obviously). Tried to start it a few times and got some intermittent backfires (blew my waterbox apart), pulled the plugs on shore and found this (plugs are only a month or two old).
IMG_2532.JPG
-
Re: 750sx '92 spark plug gap problem
Also, the piston did not touch it (there is nothing in the cylinder that touched it) as far as I can tell. I've had it running since then (ran well, then rough), just not sure why it happened that once.
Last edited by fiskadrian; Today at 04:34 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules