Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: total loss brain box, ignition and other components #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Longview, Washington Age 29 Posts 5 WTB: total loss brain box, ignition and other components Hey everyone Im looking for the electronic components that will run my Jetinetics Total Loss flywheel and pickup plate. Its for a 1991 650sx or even just point me in the direction of what Ill need for it? Kinda on a budget so used set up would be favored but any info helps! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

