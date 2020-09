Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB Coffmans or similar 4 bolt manifold for 750. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2016 Location NorCal Age 32 Posts 268 WTB Coffmans or similar 4 bolt manifold for 750. Like the title says looking for a 4 bolt manifold for my Coffman pipe. Last edited by PhilthyPhil; Today at 09:45 PM . #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2020 Location Long Island N.Y. Age 46 Posts 57 Re: WTB Coffmans or similar 4 bolt manifold for 750. Look on eBay the some brand new for around $150 plus tax and shipping.Some seller bought a pallet full from coffmans. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

