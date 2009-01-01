|
Parting out 440/550 to 650 build. Aftermarket 440/550/650 parts
Hey everyone. Im parting out my running 550/650 build. All the prices I put up are shipped. If you have any questions or want any more pictures just let me know!
650 west coast exhaust and coupler. Has some wear- $310
550 wet wolf freestyle pump cone with hardware- $35
650 West coast intake manifold- $110
SBN 44 carb with hot products flame arrestor and a throttle wheel- $155
550 rubber driveshaft coupler- $10
Kill switch with tether from a TS- $55
550 pjs intake grate with mounting hardware- $40
550 fuel filter cap assembly with fill neck and mounting hardware- $20
Fuel Primer- $10
550 ebox with 650 internals- $125
650 motor with starter. 150/150 compression. I recently resleeved it as well- 390
650 exhaust manifold- $30
440 pump complete without impeller- $60
550 pump complete without impeller. In pretty good shape- $115
550 steer plate with mounting hardware- $20
550 steering cable with all hardware in good shape- $55
440/550 hull mounts with all hardware- $35
440/550 bedplate- $25
JRE 550/650 conversion plate with all hardware- $70
Rule 500 bilge pump with 550 mounting plate- $25
440/550 fuel tank with pickups- $80
550 PJS ride plate with mounting bolts-$65
550 driveline/driveshaft with mounting hardware- $60
Handlebars with bilge switch- $25
550 throttle cable. Cable is slightly frayed but still usable- $15
Battery strap- $5
550 Mariner waterbox with outlet hose- $75
Waterbox strap- $5
Finger throttle assembly- $25
550 skat trak stainless 18 pitch impeller in great shape- $170
Reed valves- $20
550 throttle cable bracket holder that goes on handle pole with bolts- $10
550 Blowsion front eyelet- $5
Thanks for looking
Re: Parting out 440/550 to 650 build. Aftermarket 440/550/650 parts
I also have a titled 440/550 hull for $125 but that is local pickup only
