Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Parting out 440/550 to 650 build. Aftermarket 440/550/650 parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2015 Location Chardon Age 25 Posts 138 Parting out 440/550 to 650 build. Aftermarket 440/550/650 parts Hey everyone. Im parting out my running 550/650 build. All the prices I put up are shipped. If you have any questions or want any more pictures just let me know!

650 west coast exhaust and coupler. Has some wear- $310

550 wet wolf freestyle pump cone with hardware- $35

650 West coast intake manifold- $110

SBN 44 carb with hot products flame arrestor and a throttle wheel- $155

550 rubber driveshaft coupler- $10

Kill switch with tether from a TS- $55

550 pjs intake grate with mounting hardware- $40

550 fuel filter cap assembly with fill neck and mounting hardware- $20

Fuel Primer- $10

550 ebox with 650 internals- $125

650 motor with starter. 150/150 compression. I recently resleeved it as well- 390

650 exhaust manifold- $30

440 pump complete without impeller- $60

550 pump complete without impeller. In pretty good shape- $115

550 steer plate with mounting hardware- $20

550 steering cable with all hardware in good shape- $55

440/550 hull mounts with all hardware- $35

440/550 bedplate- $25

JRE 550/650 conversion plate with all hardware- $70

Rule 500 bilge pump with 550 mounting plate- $25

440/550 fuel tank with pickups- $80

550 PJS ride plate with mounting bolts-$65

550 driveline/driveshaft with mounting hardware- $60

Handlebars with bilge switch- $25

550 throttle cable. Cable is slightly frayed but still usable- $15

Battery strap- $5

550 Mariner waterbox with outlet hose- $75

Waterbox strap- $5

Finger throttle assembly- $25

550 skat trak stainless 18 pitch impeller in great shape- $170

Reed valves- $20

550 throttle cable bracket holder that goes on handle pole with bolts- $10

550 Blowsion front eyelet- $5

Thanks for looking





08A7A00E-7190-4D78-9097-90151D256F58.jpeg0CCCE2A9-CCF3-4989-8523-E56280CA9230.jpeg #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2015 Location Chardon Age 25 Posts 138 Re: Parting out 440/550 to 650 build. Aftermarket 440/550/650 parts I also have a titled 440/550 hull for $125 but that is local pickup only Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules