Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 2000 zxi1100 performance parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location TX Posts 1 WTB 2000 zxi1100 performance parts All,



First post - inherited a 2000 zxi 1100 and looking to add some bolts on to improve the handling after reading some here on the forum.



Looking for a R&D intake grate and a ride plate. Already bought some worx sponsons because I could not find them anywhere.



PM me if you want to text me and I will send my number. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules