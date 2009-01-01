 Teal green 650 kawi motor F/S
pxctoday

  1. Today, 11:27 AM #1
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,284

    Teal green 650 kawi motor F/S

    image.jpegimage.jpeg
    1996 650 kawi engine , super low hours , carb sold , comes with green flywheel cover and intake , still see hone marks in cylinders thru exhaust ports , super rare to a 650 guy , 700$ shipped , you will be the only guy with one of these in your ride group
  2. Today, 12:13 PM #2
    Rmason256
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    38
    Posts
    181

    Re: Teal green 650 kawi motor F/S

    Super clean!
