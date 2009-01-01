|
Teal green 650 kawi motor F/S
1996 650 kawi engine , super low hours , carb sold , comes with green flywheel cover and intake , still see hone marks in cylinders thru exhaust ports , super rare to a 650 guy , 700$ shipped , you will be the only guy with one of these in your ride group
