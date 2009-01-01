Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Teal green 650 kawi motor F/S #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,284 Teal green 650 kawi motor F/S image.jpegimage.jpeg

1996 650 kawi engine , super low hours , carb sold , comes with green flywheel cover and intake , still see hone marks in cylinders thru exhaust ports , super rare to a 650 guy , 700$ shipped , you will be the only guy with one of these in your ride group #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2012 Location Huntsville, AL Age 38 Posts 181 Re: Teal green 650 kawi motor F/S Super clean! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules