Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: The '97 Airbrush SJ Revival #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Alabama Posts 98 The '97 Airbrush SJ Revival Apparently I do not have enough to work on. Let's start with some history. I am a big Yamaha guy, reliability, engineering, looks. In my opinion they are the best, others may differ, but that is just what I like. So I started the stand-up scene last August. I entered the game with my family already owning two Yamaha couches found in my signature below. I knew how awesome they were and they have been taken extremely well care of. SO.... I picked up the 440 and always had my sights set on a SuperJet. Fast forward a year and I have a SurfJet project to start, 750sx, and now the newest addition. Please welcome the "far out" 1997 Yamaha SuperJet.



IMG_2390.JPG

IMG_2393.JPG

IMG_2395.JPG



The story goes that this ski was built by a fellow near the south of Lake Martin. The build was intended for racing, with negative trim system on it. From what I have been told it was passed around a few times but remained between Lake Martin and Smith Lake. The previous owner got it from Smith, himself riding on LM and me riding on LM. He says that while riding on the southern portion of the Lake he was stopped by the original owner / builder and told him the story of it. I like my possessions to have a story and I am sure if this thing could talk it would have one to tell.



Blah blah blah, enough Zac... what are your plans for this thing? I aim to do this ski right. I am not going to blow the whole surprise for you right now, but here's an idea. I am going to start with touching up the chipped spots of the paint. Come back with some clear, or clear nail polish. I have already begun the search process for parts and have some select items on the way. I will be posting my shopping list soon! Because this thing is JUST a hull and turf. It has some pissers, a hood, and thats about it. I have a 62T in storage that needs a quick checkup, and refreshed carbs. Finally, just assemble this beast. The turf might be replaced because I am strongly considering side rail turf. I am not a huge fan of the purple either, so if you have a suggestion I would love to see it below.



Stay tuned, Zac Last edited by ZacFlyer; Today at 11:29 AM . 80 SurfJet 9ft White Build Here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=492092&p=4550438#post4550438

82 JS440 / 550 Swap Build Here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=491239&p=4543624#post4543624

'92 750sx Barn Find Build Here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=493981&p=4561610#post4561610

'95 Yamaha Wave Raider 700

'97 Yamaha SuperJet Build Here: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=494510&p=4564967#post4564967

'16 Yamaha VXR



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules