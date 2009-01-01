 Jetski Cover Recommendation
  Today, 11:11 AM #1
    N1ml
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    19

    Jetski Cover Recommendation

    I have a 2014 jetski that is stored outdoors all year long. I am on my fourth cover. The original was a Seadoo, then a Sea****n, then a warranty Sea****n, then a Po**y. It seems that the $200+ or the $99 seem to last for about 2 years here in the south Florida sun. I do spray waterproofing on them but it definitely is the UV rays. Does anyone have a suggestion for a decent cover that they have had luck with? I see a bunch online for under $100 but would like to have some input from other users.
  Today, 11:56 AM #2
    PrickofMisery
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    48
    Posts
    10,795

    Re: Jetski Cover Recommendation

    Covercraft, heavy duty Sunbrella material.
