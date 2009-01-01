Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Jetski Cover Recommendation #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2016 Location Florida Posts 19 Jetski Cover Recommendation I have a 2014 jetski that is stored outdoors all year long. I am on my fourth cover. The original was a Seadoo, then a Sea****n, then a warranty Sea****n, then a Po**y. It seems that the $200+ or the $99 seem to last for about 2 years here in the south Florida sun. I do spray waterproofing on them but it definitely is the UV rays. Does anyone have a suggestion for a decent cover that they have had luck with? I see a bunch online for under $100 but would like to have some input from other users. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 48 Posts 10,795 Re: Jetski Cover Recommendation Covercraft, heavy duty Sunbrella material. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) PrickofMisery Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

