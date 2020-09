Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96 900 zxi and 92 750 ss. Kawasaki. SE MI. Part out #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jan 2010 Location MI Posts 381 96 900 zxi and 92 750 ss. Kawasaki. SE MI. Part out Kawasaki 96 900zxi and 92 750 ss part out both have severe hull damage. Both running condition.



Please only PM me for inquiries.



I will post udated list of parts after they are sold. These are fesh water skis.



900 zxi trim does not work. Motor psi is 110 even compression all cylinders. All stock



750 ss. Motor has 143 and 147 psi. DG quadfin ride plate. RD scoop grate. 9/17 skat track impeller.



Please PM. More likely to respond vs posts. PM i have various bolts and screws of various sizes ( kawi )



