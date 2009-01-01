Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Engine cover breather plug #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location MA Age 43 Posts 3 Engine cover breather plug Regarding the engine cover plug: 43056-502, has anyone found a cheap cross reference for this? I'd love to not spend $25-50 on ebay for a plastic plug. Seems ridiculous.





With the premix conversion, do I care about this area getting water inside? Does it need to 'breathe' or can I just plug the hole air-tight?





Just got my 650sx this weekend and noticed it is missing now (after all my hard riding learning how to use it haha!). It looked to have snapped off when I inspected it before buying it. I didn't know what it was but the stub was still in place - now its just a hole.



Cross post from a comment over at: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=492750 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,277 Re: Engine cover breather plug You want vent type or sealed type aka 750/800 , how many ? Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 10:40 AM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location MA Age 43 Posts 3 Re: Engine cover breather plug I'm already on premix, so do I need vented? Is it ok to get water in there?



The original owner cracked the gas cap too, so I need to replace that (super glue'd it up for now).



The expectation is that I have a lot of small things to address, but it runs fine so far #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,277 Re: Engine cover breather plug Does not need to be vented , can use 750/800 type , water in cover will cost you a starter , stator and flywheel , also DO NOT put oil in there or you will loose crank seals , have parts and I am shipping stuff for other members today , can ship to you also #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,277 Re: Engine cover breather plug image.jpeg

