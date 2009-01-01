|
|
-
Engine cover breather plug
Regarding the engine cover plug: 43056-502, has anyone found a cheap cross reference for this? I'd love to not spend $25-50 on ebay for a plastic plug. Seems ridiculous.
With the premix conversion, do I care about this area getting water inside? Does it need to 'breathe' or can I just plug the hole air-tight?
Just got my 650sx this weekend and noticed it is missing now (after all my hard riding learning how to use it haha!). It looked to have snapped off when I inspected it before buying it. I didn't know what it was but the stub was still in place - now its just a hole.
Cross post from a comment over at: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=492750
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Engine cover breather plug
You want vent type or sealed type aka 750/800 , how many ?
Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 10:40 AM.
-
Re: Engine cover breather plug
I'm already on premix, so do I need vented? Is it ok to get water in there?
The original owner cracked the gas cap too, so I need to replace that (super glue'd it up for now).
The expectation is that I have a lot of small things to address, but it runs fine so far
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Engine cover breather plug
Does not need to be vented , can use 750/800 type , water in cover will cost you a starter , stator and flywheel , also DO NOT put oil in there or you will loose crank seals , have parts and I am shipping stuff for other members today , can ship to you also
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Engine cover breather plug
image.jpeg
Which one needed , both will work fine
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules