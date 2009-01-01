 Engine cover breather plug
  1. Today, 10:02 AM #1
    graves14
    Engine cover breather plug

    Regarding the engine cover plug: 43056-502, has anyone found a cheap cross reference for this? I'd love to not spend $25-50 on ebay for a plastic plug. Seems ridiculous.


    With the premix conversion, do I care about this area getting water inside? Does it need to 'breathe' or can I just plug the hole air-tight?


    Just got my 650sx this weekend and noticed it is missing now (after all my hard riding learning how to use it haha!). It looked to have snapped off when I inspected it before buying it. I didn't know what it was but the stub was still in place - now its just a hole.

    Cross post from a comment over at: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=492750
  2. Today, 10:33 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: Engine cover breather plug

    You want vent type or sealed type aka 750/800 , how many ?
  3. Today, 11:29 AM #3
    graves14
    Re: Engine cover breather plug

    I'm already on premix, so do I need vented? Is it ok to get water in there?

    The original owner cracked the gas cap too, so I need to replace that (super glue'd it up for now).

    The expectation is that I have a lot of small things to address, but it runs fine so far
  4. Today, 12:13 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Re: Engine cover breather plug

    Does not need to be vented , can use 750/800 type , water in cover will cost you a starter , stator and flywheel , also DO NOT put oil in there or you will loose crank seals , have parts and I am shipping stuff for other members today , can ship to you also
  5. Today, 01:18 PM #5
    Bionic racing
    Re: Engine cover breather plug

    image.jpeg
    Which one needed , both will work fine
