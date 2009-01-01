|
|
-
WTB: 951 bottom end
Hi, I am looking for a 951 bottom end. or just the crank Asm, or just cases. I guess I would buy a hole engine too lol. I would prefer the ribbed cases. let me know what you all have. My crank broke and blew a hole right at the reeds.
I am also looking for rinaldi reeds and cages. They seem hard to come by.
Thanks!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules