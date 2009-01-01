Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2017 SXR 1500 Hull #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Cornelius, NC Age 33 Posts 356 2017 SXR 1500 Hull Selling my low hour 2017 hull. It is very clean. Driveline is going into an aftermarket hull. Comes with hull, hood, handlepole, steering, waterbox and the stock exhaust hoses. Title is clean and in my name that will go with the hull as well.



looking for $2000



Im near Charlotte, NC and regularly travel NC and SC. Willing to deliver/meet buyer within a reasonable distance.



text me for more pictures if interested.

704.770.6942



