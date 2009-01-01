|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
2017 SXR 1500 Hull
Selling my low hour 2017 hull. It is very clean. Driveline is going into an aftermarket hull. Comes with hull, hood, handlepole, steering, waterbox and the stock exhaust hoses. Title is clean and in my name that will go with the hull as well.
looking for $2000
Im near Charlotte, NC and regularly travel NC and SC. Willing to deliver/meet buyer within a reasonable distance.
text me for more pictures if interested.
704.770.6942
5F7A37B0-97C1-4E43-91E8-13D89C1563F5.jpeg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules