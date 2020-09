Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 melted piston #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2017 Location Wyo Posts 184 951 melted piston Decided to pull my raves out of my 951 after noticing a couple hundred rpm loss at WOT. Looked down the hole and seen that the piston is melted above the top ring. Looks like a 45 bevel that matches the exhaust port. Was on PTO cylinder. Can't see any other damage. Stock tune. Lots of piston wash and darker plugs. Anyone else ever run into something like that? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules