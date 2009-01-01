Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: where to find rubber "boot " for driveshaft end of impeller #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 77 where to find rubber "boot " for driveshaft end of impeller Hi, I need the rubber thing shaped like a cone that fits into the end of the impeller and provides a nice taper and fit at the driveshaft.It is not shown on the parts schematic.Could you please tell me what it is called and where I can buy one. Both my skis have them(solas impellers) but my friends is missing (skat trak) and his ski rattles a bit. Is that what can happen without that piece? I assume all skis are supposed to have this piece? Thanks. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 77 Re: where to find rubber "boot " for driveshaft end of impeller I should mention that my skis are a kaw '91 sc and a '90 650 sx. . My friends is a '88 650 sx. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) JonnyX2 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

