 where to find rubber "boot " for driveshaft end of impeller
    where to find rubber "boot " for driveshaft end of impeller

    Hi, I need the rubber thing shaped like a cone that fits into the end of the impeller and provides a nice taper and fit at the driveshaft.It is not shown on the parts schematic.Could you please tell me what it is called and where I can buy one. Both my skis have them(solas impellers) but my friends is missing (skat trak) and his ski rattles a bit. Is that what can happen without that piece? I assume all skis are supposed to have this piece? Thanks.
    Re: where to find rubber "boot " for driveshaft end of impeller

    I should mention that my skis are a kaw '91 sc and a '90 650 sx. . My friends is a '88 650 sx.
