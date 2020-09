Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 85 JS550 stator rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Michigan Age 31 Posts 1 85 JS550 stator rebuild Ok I did the ohms and pulsar and excited are dead, has anybody tried tackling this, if so what do I need maybe links to the parts and maybe what advise, thanks everybody Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules