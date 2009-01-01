Mint Limited 2003 SXR Novi, Wet Pipe, Mag Pump, RRP
2003 SXR 800
Completely rebuilt with 2 hours on engine.
Engine
-Pro X pistons
-Hot rods crank
-ADA pump gas head
-Factory pipe wet pipe
- V force 3 reeds
-ADA reed spacer
- 48m Novi Carbs
-R&D intake manifold
-Blowsion fuel pick up
-JSS electronics
Hull
-TBM front sponsons
-Skat Track 12 vein set back magnum pump
-Pro Watercraft ride plate
-TBM intake grate
-Blowsion carbon front Nose Cover
-Bullet Carbon Hood Mew OEM hood seal
-Jet trim mats
-Rad dudes motor mounts
-Rad dudes mid shaft bearing
- New OEM steering and throttle cables
-Bilge pump
-Blowsion billet exhaust outlet, bypass fittings, bilge outlet, Fuel Caps and Hood latch
-Rick Roy light weight pole
-Rick Roy pole mount
-Blowsion steering
-Rick Roy pole cover
-Blowsion drop nozzle lever
-UMI throttle lever
-TBM rear sponson
-Jet Trim Rail Caps glassed in.
- One way ball valve drain
-Pro Watercraft Bumpers
5 hours
I am sure I am missing something. Just repainted in a blue pearl.