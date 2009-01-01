Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mint Limited 2003 SXR Novi, Wet Pipe, Mag Pump, RRP #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Mooresville Age 39 Posts 207 Mint Limited 2003 SXR Novi, Wet Pipe, Mag Pump, RRP 2003 SXR 800

Completely rebuilt with 2 hours on engine.



Engine



-Pro X pistons

-Hot rods crank

-ADA pump gas head

-Factory pipe wet pipe

- V force 3 reeds

-ADA reed spacer

- 48m Novi Carbs

-R&D intake manifold

-Blowsion fuel pick up

-JSS electronics



Hull

-TBM front sponsons

-Skat Track 12 vein set back magnum pump

-Pro Watercraft ride plate

-TBM intake grate

-Blowsion carbon front Nose Cover

-Bullet Carbon Hood Mew OEM hood seal

-Jet trim mats

-Rad dudes motor mounts

-Rad dudes mid shaft bearing

- New OEM steering and throttle cables

-Bilge pump

-Blowsion billet exhaust outlet, bypass fittings, bilge outlet, Fuel Caps and Hood latch

-Rick Roy light weight pole

-Rick Roy pole mount

-Blowsion steering

-Rick Roy pole cover

-Blowsion drop nozzle lever

-UMI throttle lever

-TBM rear sponson

-Jet Trim Rail Caps glassed in.

- One way ball valve drain

-Pro Watercraft Bumpers



5 hours



I am sure I am missing something. Just repainted in a blue pearl.



Asking $8,500 located in Charlotte NC Attached Images 9.jpg (39.6 KB, 2 views)

9.jpg (39.6 KB, 2 views) 8.jpg (6.3 KB, 2 views)

8.jpg (6.3 KB, 2 views) 7.jpg (8.6 KB, 2 views)

7.jpg (8.6 KB, 2 views) 6.jpg (9.9 KB, 3 views)

6.jpg (9.9 KB, 3 views) 5.jpg (9.0 KB, 2 views)

5.jpg (9.0 KB, 2 views) 4.jpg (10.9 KB, 3 views)

4.jpg (10.9 KB, 3 views) 3.jpg (11.1 KB, 3 views)

3.jpg (11.1 KB, 3 views) 1.jpg (12.0 KB, 5 views) Last edited by 112motorsports; Today at 06:24 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules