 Mint Limited 2003 SXR Novi, Wet Pipe, Mag Pump, RRP
  Today, 06:23 PM
    112motorsports
    Mint Limited 2003 SXR Novi, Wet Pipe, Mag Pump, RRP

    2003 SXR 800
    Completely rebuilt with 2 hours on engine.

    Engine

    -Pro X pistons
    -Hot rods crank
    -ADA pump gas head
    -Factory pipe wet pipe
    - V force 3 reeds
    -ADA reed spacer
    - 48m Novi Carbs
    -R&D intake manifold
    -Blowsion fuel pick up
    -JSS electronics

    Hull
    -TBM front sponsons
    -Skat Track 12 vein set back magnum pump
    -Pro Watercraft ride plate
    -TBM intake grate
    -Blowsion carbon front Nose Cover
    -Bullet Carbon Hood Mew OEM hood seal
    -Jet trim mats
    -Rad dudes motor mounts
    -Rad dudes mid shaft bearing
    - New OEM steering and throttle cables
    -Bilge pump
    -Blowsion billet exhaust outlet, bypass fittings, bilge outlet, Fuel Caps and Hood latch
    -Rick Roy light weight pole
    -Rick Roy pole mount
    -Blowsion steering
    -Rick Roy pole cover
    -Blowsion drop nozzle lever
    -UMI throttle lever
    -TBM rear sponson
    -Jet Trim Rail Caps glassed in.
    - One way ball valve drain
    -Pro Watercraft Bumpers

    5 hours

    I am sure I am missing something. Just repainted in a blue pearl.

    Asking $8,500 located in Charlotte NC
