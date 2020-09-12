 550sx Coupling Damper Install Direction
  Today, 05:22 PM
    mvr1212
    550sx Coupling Damper Install Direction

    - 1990 550sx
    - Solas 14/19 impeller
    - New pump bearings and seals


    Does anyone know why the coupling damper between the engine and driveshaft couplers needs to be installed with the cavity side forward? I have been having issues with the jet pump shaft threads stripping, causing the impeller to float around inside the pump case. I noticed the coupling damper was installed backwards during the most recent teardown. Before installing a replacement jet pump shaft, I'd like to understand why the threads are getting stripped. Everything else seems to be installed properly.
    Thanks!
  Today, 06:05 PM
    Bionic racing
    Re: 550sx Coupling Damper Install Direction

    On full circle 400/440s they had a bolt to hold the taper iron coupler on crank, so that cove was to make room for the bolt at the end of crank , never changed desighn
  Today, 06:18 PM
    mvr1212
    Re: 550sx Coupling Damper Install Direction

    Ok, thanks. I can probably rule out that being the cause to my thread stripping issue.
