Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2019 Kawasaki Ultra 310X Supercharged Jet Skis! #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2007 Location Wilmington N.C. Age 35 Posts 302 2019 Kawasaki Ultra 310X Supercharged Jet Skis! I have a a pair of top of the line model 2019 Kawasaki Ultra 310X's for sale! One ski has 32 hours and the other has only 25! These are the fastest production model jet ski that Kawasaki makes with unreal acceleration. Have every bell and whistle you can think of. Cruise control, Eco mode to save gas, trim, rear folding step ladder, they got everything. One of the skis runs great with no issues, the other one still runs but burns oil and I'm pretty sure has a blown head gasket. Unfortunately they both went out of warranty a few months ago. I just want them gone.



$12900 for the good running Ultra 310

$6500 for Ultra 310 that burns oil.

Or make offer for both with double trailer!



These skis are 18K each brand new from the dealer and only one year old with very low hours.



Skis are located in Wilmington NC



Scott 910-214-2114









20200908_132613.jpg20200908_132621.jpg20200908_132630.jpg20200908_132639.jpg20200908_134707.jpg20200908_134733.jpg

Keywords: Kawasaki, Yamaha, Seadoo 2012 Rickter FR2

2000 Yamaha Superjet











