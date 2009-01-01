|
|
-
2003 Yamaha GP1300R + trailer in Central NJ
In great mechanical and physical shape for a ski of its age. Some minor dock rash.
Fuel and oil injected 1300cc 2-stroke
Fuel Injectors swapped in 2018
D-plate mod
Wave Eater power valve clips
Newish Turf
~90 hours
Digital instrument cluster doesnt always work reliably, so total hours is an estimate
Genuine Yamaha storage cover
Includes trailer w/ LED taillights and trailer jack. Trailer has 1-7/8 ball hitch.
Asking $2,800. Feel free to tell me I'm crazy and make an offer.
IMG_1507.jpegIMG_1510.jpegIMG_1511.jpegIMG_1509.jpegIMG_1508.jpegIMG_1506.jpegIMG_1505.jpeg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules