Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Selling the Green Machine #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 399 Selling the Green Machine I wasn't sure if having a ski was just a phase...but, after two summers I realize it perfectly compliments my summer adventures...so, gonna get a 2021 Waverunner...



Here is my ski for sale on CL.



The url shows it as a 2016 but I looked at my title and it is a 2015 so I just edited the text of the ad.



https://lasvegas.craigslist.org/boa/...194490096.html Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/

