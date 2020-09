Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 Kawasaki X2 *Hermosa Beach, CA** #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Hermosa Beach, CA Age 29 Posts 1,511 1990 Kawasaki X2 *Hermosa Beach, CA** 1990 Kawasaki X2 Hull



Comes with:

Accusteer Steering stem

Bars

Start stop

Handlebar Bilge Switch

Bilge pump bracket

Bilge Fitting

Seat

Ocean Pro Rideplate

Waterbox Feet

Gas tank

Steering cables

Trim Cable (trim dial works too)

Hood Brace

Hood latches

Battery tray

Shaved Fuel Door



Bill of Sale only



Price: Asking $800



































