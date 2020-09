Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Things to do to a free x2 hull, pump setback #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2011 Location australia Age 37 Posts 20 Things to do to a free x2 hull, pump setback I have this hull at home that im throwing everything from a zxi1100 into it and i was hoping someone would have an idea about how far back a 148mm pump should be set back since the mounting postition and shaft will both be made to fit

Re: Things to do to a free x2 hull, pump setback

Just as a cost saving measure, find a production driveshaft and locate the pump based on that. Bruce in SB, a member on here has done this mod and may have some good data for you.

