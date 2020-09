Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 for sale #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2020 Location Long Island N.Y. Age 46 Posts 52 Js550 for sale Looking to sell original everything pretty much.Was going to do a conversion but have to many projects already.Had it out the other day but she’ll need a freshen up on the motor but the hull is in Really good shape that’s why I bought it.Located on Long Island N.Y.Shoot me an offer of interested.Can drop off if local.My cell is(631)278-429001273E6C-A7C2-48BE-9063-200F0621824A.jpeg44F7AB4E-D24F-4C6A-9755-F50487483FBD.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

