Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 1997.5 "R" cylinder #1 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 54 Posts 1,292 Seadoo 1997.5 "R" cylinder As above. Looking for one. Just don't want one that has been decked hard. Even if the bored are shot I want it. Lmk. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules