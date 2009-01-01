 js300 and 300sx parts sources
  Today, 01:24 PM
    mathrich
    mathrich is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Or
    Posts
    3

    js300 and 300sx parts sources

    looking for performance parts for the js300 and 300sx parts. Does anyone have a source or have these parts? Motors, sb38 carbs, velocity stacks, aftermarket pipes, stainless impellers.
  Today, 01:34 PM
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is offline
    Resident Guru Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    44
    Posts
    831

    Re: js300 and 300sx parts sources

    Building several myself right now for the kids and ebay has been the only game in town.
