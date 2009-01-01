|
js300 and 300sx parts sources
looking for performance parts for the js300 and 300sx parts. Does anyone have a source or have these parts? Motors, sb38 carbs, velocity stacks, aftermarket pipes, stainless impellers.
Resident Guru
Re: js300 and 300sx parts sources
Building several myself right now for the kids and ebay has been the only game in town.
