Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: js300 and 300sx parts sources #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Or Posts 3 js300 and 300sx parts sources looking for performance parts for the js300 and 300sx parts. Does anyone have a source or have these parts? Motors, sb38 carbs, velocity stacks, aftermarket pipes, stainless impellers. #2 Resident Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 44 Posts 831 Re: js300 and 300sx parts sources Building several myself right now for the kids and ebay has been the only game in town. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Kershawman Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules