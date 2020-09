Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1990 Kawaski Jetmate #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location PA Posts 1 1990 Kawaski Jetmate 1990 Jetmate in excellent condition. Converted to 750cc big pin motor from 1998 STS, resealed and runs perfectly on single carb premixed set up. 32 mph with two persons. Solas impeller, Worx Racing intake grate. New foam and vinyl on seats. Led nav. lights. New blower, new battery. All aluminum trailer. Canvas cover. Current transferrable registration on boat. Clear title on trailer. $5000.00 Current in Montour Falls, NY but live in Williamsport PA. Attached Images 2.jpg (62.1 KB, 0 views)

2.jpg (62.1 KB, 0 views) 1.jpg (33.6 KB, 0 views)

1.jpg (33.6 KB, 0 views) 3.jpg (17.3 KB, 0 views)

3.jpg (17.3 KB, 0 views) 4.jpg (39.7 KB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) welcomeracefans Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules