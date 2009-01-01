|
|
-
Anyone mix oils in a jar for testing
Anyone try mixing oils in a jar to verify compatibility? We're always worried about oil clumping, so i figured im gonna find out if Pennzoil TCW3, and Seadoo XPS oils are compatible. I will mix and let it sit for a week or 2.... Has anyone else intentionally mixed other brands?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- 89jetmate
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules