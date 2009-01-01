|
PWCToday Newbie
650sx cooling help
Hey just having more trouble with my 650sx.In the driveway it flushes out fine with a steady stream out the pisser.when I get it in water its blowing steam out the pisser and I have to play with the carb idle.
Now Its pretty modded so that throws a monkey on top.It has Coffman gen 2 pipe and waterbox,44mm carb and intake,aftermarket high compression ocean pro head.Does anyone know what it could be.I didnt do a leak down test for compression.
