 1100 coffmans pipes
  1. Today, 08:45 AM #1
    greene
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    nj
    Age
    44
    Posts
    37

    1100 coffmans pipes

    i never ran these there are 2. 1 has the mount broke off everyhthing in pic 1000.00 prefer local pick up im in central nj 20200908_182851.jpg20200908_182920.jpg
  2. Today, 08:46 AM #2
    DeMan686
    I dream skis DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    40
    Posts
    740

    Re: 1100 coffmans pipes

    Do these exit to the front or rear of the ski?


  3. Today, 09:12 AM #3
    greene
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    nj
    Age
    44
    Posts
    37

    Re: 1100 coffmans pipes

    the rear
