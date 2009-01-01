Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Waveraider split exhaust hose #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location PA Age 26 Posts 1 1995 Waveraider split exhaust hose Hi all. Was doing some carb tuning on my waveraider 701 62t and I noticed the rubber hose going from the top end muffler down through the hull to the water box was split. I'm going to take it out and repair it since replacements are stupid expensive.



Is there anywhere else in the exhaust system I should look? I'm aware blockages can occur but the engine never seemed to get hot to me. Where are the most common places to look at for blockages? And how much of a PIA would it be to take the top end muffler off to make sure its clean on both ends? This thing has been a lemon since I got it in May but I'm determined to get it running right. Thanks!!

