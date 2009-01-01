 2000 GTX Seadoo Battery
    millz90
    2000 GTX Seadoo Battery

    Hey guys....im looking to buy a new battery for my 2000 GTX Seadoo.

    What do you suggest?

    is any 12v battery good or should i look for specific AH?

    Any help would be appreciated.
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 2000 GTX Seadoo Battery

    Gel cell YTX16L
    millz90
    Re: 2000 GTX Seadoo Battery

    Ok. Would something like this work as well?

    https://www.lowes.com/pd/Deka-12-Vol...ttery/50183743

    Just tying to understand my options.
    millz90
    Re: 2000 GTX Seadoo Battery

    I googled that and see a lot of the blue might max batteries. Is that a decent brand? I’ve never heard of them lol
