Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 2000 GTX Seadoo Battery #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location North Carolina Age 41 Posts 308 2000 GTX Seadoo Battery Hey guys....im looking to buy a new battery for my 2000 GTX Seadoo.



What do you suggest?



is any 12v battery good or should i look for specific AH?



Any help would be appreciated. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 26,050 Re: 2000 GTX Seadoo Battery Gel cell YTX16L #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location North Carolina Age 41 Posts 308 Re: 2000 GTX Seadoo Battery Ok. Would something like this work as well?



https://www.lowes.com/pd/Deka-12-Vol...ttery/50183743



Just tying to understand my options. #4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location North Carolina Age 41 Posts 308 Re: 2000 GTX Seadoo Battery I googled that and see a lot of the blue might max batteries. Is that a decent brand? I’ve never heard of them lol Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) millz90 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules