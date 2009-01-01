Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha waveblaster CT #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location sandy hook, CT Posts 45 Yamaha waveblaster CT Selling a 1994 Yamaha Waveblaster 1, ski has factory pipe with nynja chamber, waterbox, dual carb 701 engine with blowsion head and girdle kit, flame arrestors, ride plate, intake grate, superjet impeller. asking $3200 located in Newtown, CT call or text 203-948-3981 can send pics through text. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules