So I found out my fuel sending unit floats on my 98 1100 STX were gas saturated. They'd float in water but not in gas. So I racked my brains trying to figure out how to get them to float again and what material to use that was buoyant and fuel safe. I came up with 1/4" tygon fuel line with a straight 1/4" connector connecting them. I used a fuel safe sealant on the 1/4" connectors connecting the fuel line together. I'm thinking this should hold up pretty well and cost under $15 total. Hopefully this might help someone else out.
IMG_4328.jpgIMG_4350.jpg