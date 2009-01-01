Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Is it still feasible to restore older 2-stroke Seadoo? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Houston Age 52 Posts 3 Is it still feasible to restore older 2-stroke Seadoo? I see a lot of posts here and videos on youtube about restoring older 2-strokes. I have always wanted to restore project but a little afraid to get in over my head. I came across 2 very nice 1999 GTX limited machines that cosmetically looked awesome. The guy said the mechanic said 1 needs a new engine and it just stopped running. The other still runs but has 179 hours so it most likely needs a rebuild soon. They come with double trailer. Is $3500 too much? If so what would be good price. What should I budget for rebuild cost? For the one running could I get away with top end rebuild only? It appears the Nada value is around $2000 for each machine



I also see a lot of 2-stroke machines for sale in my area. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location NC Posts 244 Re: Is it still feasible to restore older 2-stroke Seadoo? IMO it's only worth it if you can do all the work yourself and you enjoy doing it. These machines will need a complete restore of the engine, carbs, fuel tank and all fuel lines.

You will need new crankshaft and new pistons plus the cylinders will need resizing. (for each machine) And then after all that, you will need to rebuild each jet pump. If you try to cut corners you will have problems and then

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) Cliff, SCC_583

