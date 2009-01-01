Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 Kawi 750 SXI Pro hull water logged need help... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Providence Village Texas Posts 5 98 Kawi 750 SXI Pro hull water logged need help... So Im finding out my 750 Pro hull is water logged and much heavier than it should be. I pretty much figured out where the water got in now I have to figure out how to repair it. Ive heard the ping pong ball theory and two-part foam theory any advice, techniques and or videos would be great. Im going to tear it down, pull mat kit and defoam the tray this November after riding season is over. Thx



